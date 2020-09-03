ULM Assistant Mike Collins Steps Down

The ULM Warhawks are a little more than one week away from their 2020 regular-season opener, but they already are facing some adversity, as one of their assistant coaches made a surprising move to step down from his position.

Mike Collins, who has served as the defensive coordinator at ULM since 2016, resigned from his position on Wednesday.

ULM linebackers coach Scott Stoker was named as the new defensive coordinator, replacing Collins.

Collins, son of Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Pat Collins, who coached the former Northeast Louisiana University to the 1987 FCS national championship, leaves ULM less than two weeks before they open their season on September 12 against Army.

Collins, who served as an assistant coach at both McNeese St. (1991-1997 & 2008-2012) and LSU (2004), served as interim head coach at ULM in 2002, compiling an overall record of 3-6.

The 59-year old Collins served as an assistant coach at Sam Houston St. from 2013-2015, before heading back to Monroe for his second stint at ULM.