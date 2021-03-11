UL/Georgia Southern Softball Series Postponed

The 14th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have to wait one extra week before they begin Sun Belt Conference play.

No make-up date has been announced but the two programs and the league office are working to make the series happen.

The Cajuns, who are currently 13-4 on the season, will

next be in action on Wednesday, March 17, when they play host to the Texas Longhorns in a non-conference doubleheader at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

First pitch for game one of that twinbill is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Louisiana is now scheduled to begin Sun Belt Conference play March 19-21 when they travel to Arlington, Texas to meet the UTA Mavericks.