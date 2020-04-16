UL Women’s Basketball Signs Two

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns added a couple of more pieces to their roster on Wednesday, the first day of the late NCAA National Letter of Intent signing period.

Coach Garry Brodhead's program official signed Lafaedria Green, a 6-foot forward from Ouachita Parish High School, located in Monroe, on Wednesday, as well as Destiny McAfee, a junior college guard from Weatherford Community College, located in Longview, Texas.

Green, who was selected the District 2-5A Girl’s Most Valuable Player for the 2019-2020 season, averaged 11.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, helping lead the Lady Lions to a Class 5A runner-up finish.

McAfee, who will have two years of eligibility remaining at UL, averaged 16.0 points, to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists at Weatherford CC last season.