UL Women’s Basketball Signs Five Players

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns look as though they will have some talented players on their future women's college basketball rosters.

Louisiana signed five players on Wednesday, on the first day of the National Signing Period, including four high school players, along with one junior college player.

The JUCO player that signed with UL on Wednesday is Indiana Bodley, who currently attends Marymede Catholic College, located in Australia.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Bodley is a 5-foot-10 combo guard who is versatile on the court and has a nice shooting touch.

Alicia Blanton, who currently attends Foster High School, located in Richmond, Texas, was one of four prep stars to sign with the Cajuns on Wednesday.

A guard, Blanton averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest, while being named Defensive Player of the Year in her district as a junior last season.

Skylar Christmas, who currently attends Salmen High School, located in Slidell, officially signed with Louisiana on Wednesday.

A point guard, Christmas was named an All-State Honorable Mention member as a junior last season.

Jaylyn James, who currently attends Mandeville High School, located in Madisonville, Louisiana, inked with UL.

A guard, James is rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana according to Louisiana Girls Rankings (LGR), after averaging 19 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, while leading her high school to the state title game.

Finally, Ashlyn Jones, who currently attends Klein Oak High School, located in Houston, Texas, signed with the Cajuns.

A forward, Jones was tabbed the All-District Defensive MVP last season and was named a First Team All-District performer as a sophomore and a junior.

All of the signees are expected to be eligible to play NCAA Division I basketball beginning with the 2021-2022 season.