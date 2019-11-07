UL Women’s Basketball Opens Season

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team opens up their 2019-2020 regular-season schedule with a non-conference tilt tonight at the Cajundome.

Coach Garry Brodhead's squad will play host to the Loyola (New Orleans) Wolf Pack.

Tipoff time is slated for 6 o'clock.

You can listen to all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960-AM, talkradio.com, and the 960 KROF mobile app.

Louisiana, who went 7-23 last season, returns all but one player from their 2018-2019 roster, including junior center Ty Doucet (13.2 ppg) and sophomore guard Brandi Williams (12.8 ppg), who both averaged in double-digits a season ago.

The Cajuns captured two exhibition win earlier this year, defeating Mississippi College (73-65) and Spring Hill College (85-48).

Loyola (New Orleans) has already opened its season, claiming two victories over the University of the Virgin Islands, following an exhibition loss to Tulane (61-38).