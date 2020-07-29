UL Women’s Basketball Offers Sahvani Sancho

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from the southern part of the state to one of their future women's college basketball recruiting classes.

Sahvani Sancho, who is currently a student at University Lab High School, located in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Tuesday that she has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-7 guard, Sancho averaged 21.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game last season as a freshman.

Helping lead University Lab to the Division II semifinals last season, Sancho is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Sancho was also reportedly offered by ULM on Monday.