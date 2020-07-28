UL Women’s Basketball Offers Jasmine Matthews
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from the southeastern part of the state to one of their future women's college basketball recruiting classes.
Jasmine Matthews, who is currently a student at East St. John High School, located in Reserve, Louisiana, shard on social media on Monday that she has been offered by Louisiana.
A 5-foot-10 forward, Matthews averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a game last season.
A true student/athlete who carries a 4.0 GPA, Matthews is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.
Matthews was also reportedly offered by UNO on Monday.
