UL Women’s Basketball Offers Jasmine Matthews

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from the southeastern part of the state to one of their future women's college basketball recruiting classes.

Jasmine Matthews, who is currently a student at East St. John High School, located in Reserve, Louisiana, shard on social media on Monday that she has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10 forward, Matthews averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a game last season.

A true student/athlete who carries a 4.0 GPA, Matthews is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Matthews was also reportedly offered by UNO on Monday.

