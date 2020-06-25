UL Women’s Basketball Offers Imani Ivery

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future women's basketball recruiting classes.

Up Next Scouting Service shared on social media on Wednesday that Imani Ivery, who currently attends Foster High School, located in Richmond, Texas, was extended an offer by Louisiana.

The offer from Louisiana to Ivery apparently took place in early June.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Ivery was named the District 24-5A Offensive Player of the Year in 2019-2020, after averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

After recently completing her sophomore year, Ivery is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.