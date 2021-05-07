UL Women’s Basketball Adds Two Transfers

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball Team has added a couple of NCAA Division I transfers to its 2021-2022 roster.

Louisiana officially added two guards, Destiny Rice, formerly of Alabama, and Lanay Wheaton, formerly of Old Dominion on Thursday.

The 5-foot-8 Rice played two seasons at Alabama, averaging 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists over 33 career games with the Crimson Tide.

During the 2020-2021 season, Rice appeared in 25 games, averaging 3.6 points, to go along with 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

A native of Shreveport, Rice went to high school at North Caddo Magnet High School, where she helped her team to two Class 2A state titles, while twice being named an All-State selection.

Rice, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns, scored a career-high 57 points in a game for North Caddo back in 2018.

The 5-foot-7 Wheaton played one season at Old Dominion, averaging 3.6 points and 1.2 rebounds over 18 games with the Monarchs during the 2020-2021 season.

A native of Hope, Arkansas, Wheaton attended Holmes High School, where she was named the District MVP in 2019, averaging 15 points, to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Wheaton will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at UL.

The pair will join guards Alicia Blanton, Indiana Bodley, Skyler Christmas, and Jaylyn James, along with forward Ashlyn Jones, who Louisiana signed in the fall, as newcomers to the program next season.

The Cajuns finished with an overall record of 16-8 in 2020-2021, including a 13-1 Sun Belt Conference mark, good enough for them to win the first regular-season league title in school history.