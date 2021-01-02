UL WBB Defeats Texas St. for First Conference Win

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns captured their first league win of the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Conference women's college basketball season on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana defeated the Texas St. Bobcats, 67-41, in San Marcos, Texas, avenging a 71-63 loss to Texas St. in the conference opener for the respective schools on Friday.

The Cajuns, who led the contest, 14-11, at the 1:21 mark of the first quarter, went on a 15-0 run, to extend their advantage to 29-11 at the 4:44 mark of the second quarter.

UL would allow Texas St. only two more points the remainder of the half, as the Cajuns outscored the Bobcats, 16-2 over the final 11:21 of the first half to take a 30-13 lead into the halftime break.

Louisiana outshot Texas St. in the first half, 46%/26%, including a 67%/25% advantage from beyond the three-point arc, while also outrebounding the hosts, 16-12.

Jomyra Mathis, Destiny McAfee, and Brandi Williams 7 led the way for UL over the first 20 minutes, scoring 7 points apiece, while Skyler Goodwin pulled down 6 rebounds.

For Texas St. in the first half, Da'Nasia Hood had five points and four rebounds.

That Louisiana run at the end of the first half turned out to be the difference, as the Cajuns went on to cruise to the 67-41 triumph.

Louisiana ended up outshooting Texas St. from the field, 53%/27%, including a 29%/20% advantage from three-point range, while both teams finished with 29 rebounds.

Wiliams led the way for Louisiana, scoring 18 points, while McAfee added 15 points, and Goodwin contributed 8 rebounds.

In a losing cause for Texas St., Kennedy Taylor scored 10 points.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 2-5, overall, and 1-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Texas St. dropped to 4-3 and 1-1, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday evening, when they travel to Little Rock, Arkansas to open a two-game league set against the Little Rock Trojans.