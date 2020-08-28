UL Student Athletes March Through Campus For Social Justice [Photos]

Today marked the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous, "I Have a Dream" speech.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team and other student-athletes marched in unity today from the athletic complex down Cajundome Boulevard, then down Johnston Street then down University to the Lafayette City Police station.

Some student-athletes who marched held signs calling for racial equality for Black Americans.

Photo by Seth Lewis of KATC-TV3

The march was led by the student-athletes, but coaches joined the team in solidarity.