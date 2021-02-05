UL Sports on the Radio This Weekend

It's going to be a busy time for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics this weekend, with four sports overlapping, but we've got you covered on the radio.

Louisiana's baseball, softball, and men's/women's basketball teams will all be in action this weekend, and we have all the action on four different radio stations, with numerous ways to listen.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team plays host to the Houston Baptist Huskies this weekend in a three-game non-conference series at Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Game times are scheduled for 6 o'clock on Friday night, 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon.

You can hear UL Baseball action this weekend on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 News app.

The 12th-ranked Louisiana Softball Team returns to the diamond this weekend when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Memphis Tigers in a three-game non-conference series.

The two teams are set to play a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., with a Sunday single game slated for noon.

You can listen to UL Softball action this weekend on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana men's and women's basketball teams will be taking part in the Sun Belt Conference Championships in Pensacola, Florida.

The UL men will take on either South Alabama or ULM on Saturday afternoon at 5 o'clock.

If the Cajuns win, they would play on Sunday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

You listen to Louisiana Men's Basketball this weekend on Classic Rock 105.1, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Finally, the UL women, the regular season SBC champions, will take on either South Alabama or Arkansas St. on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

If the Cajuns win, they would play on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

You can listen to Louisiana Women's Basketball this weekend on Talk Radio 960 (AM), talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.