UL Sports on the Radio this Weekend

It's going to be another busy weekend, as Lousiana Ragin' Cajun baseball and softball once again overlap with basketball, but we have you covered on our airwaves, with one little change from the ordinary.

It should be a great weekend, with UL men's basketball opening up Sun Belt Conference Tournament play, UL women's basketball closing out their regular season schedule, UL baseball taking part in a big tournament, and UL softball playing their first league series of the season.

Starting with softball, the 7th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be in Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.

Louisiana plays Coastal Carolina on Friday at 3 pm (CDT), Saturday at 1 pm, and Sunday at 11 am.

You can hear all five softball games on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team will be in Pensacola, Florida this weekend, to take part in the Diamond Invitational.

The Cajuns play Samford on Friday afternoon at 2 pm and Michigan St. on Saturday at 3 pm, before wrapping up play against Troy on Sunday at 3 pm.

You can hear all three UL baseball games on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team closes out their 2020 regular-season schedule on Saturday, playing host to the Texas St. Bobcats in a big Sun Belt Conference match-up at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time for UL's final regular-season game is slated for 2 pm (CDT).

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960, talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

Finally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team begins postseason play, hosting the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in the opening round of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Postseason Tournament.

Tipoff time for the Cajuns' final regular-season road contest is scheduled for 11 am.

You can hear the men's basketball game versus Arkansas St. on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL mobile app.

Note the change from the normal for UL men's basketball, with the game airing on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM as opposed to Hot 107.9.