UL Sports On The Radio This Weekend

It's going to be another busy weekend, as Lousiana Ragin' Cajun baseball and softball once again overlap with basketball, but we have you covered on our airwaves.

Starting with softball, the 11th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are in action five times this weekend in the UAB Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, including one game on Friday, two games on Saturday, and two more on Sunday.

Note the schedule change that was made on Thursday.

Louisiana will play once on Friday afternoon, facing Oklahoma St. at 1:30 pm.

On Saturday, UL will take on Oklahoma St. at 10 am, before meeting Ole Miss at 12:30 pm.

Finally, on Sunday, the Cajuns will square off with Ole Miss at 11 am, before wrapping-up play at 1:30 pm against UAB.

You can hear all five softball games on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team returns home this weekend, hosting three games at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The Cajuns will play host to the Virginia Tech Hokies in a three-game, weekend, non-conference series, with games times set for 6 o'clock on Friday night, 2 pm on Saturday afternoon, and 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon.

You can hear all three UL baseball games on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team travels to Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday to take on the ULM Warhawks in a big Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Tipoff time is slated for noon.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960, talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

Finally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Monroe, Louisiana to meet the ULM Warhawks in a key Sun Belt Conference contest.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 2 pm or 30 minutes following the completion of the women's game.

You can catch all the action on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app.