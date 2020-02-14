UL Sports on the Radio This Weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend, as both spring sports overlap with basketball, but we have you covered on our airwaves.

Starting with softball, the 13th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are in action four times this weekend, including three games at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and one in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana will play at home once on Friday afternoon, facing North Dakota at 4 o'clock, and twice on Saturday, taking on Samford at 1:30 pm and LSU at 4 o'clock, before traveling to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Sunday at 3 pm.

You can hear all four softball games on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team will open up its 2020 regular season schedule this weekend, hosting three games at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The Cajuns will play host to Southeastern Louisiana Lions in their season-opener on Friday night at 6 o'clock, before taking on Louisiana Tech on both Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm and 1 pm, respectively.

You can hear all three UL baseball games on News Talk 96.3 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team plays host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a big Sun Belt Conference match-up on Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is slated for 2 o'clock.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960, talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

Finally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening, when they travel to Troy, Alabama to meet the Troy Trojans in a key Sun Belt Conference contest.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 7 o'clock.

You can catch all the action on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app.