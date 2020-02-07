UL Sports on the Radio This Weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend, as spring sports begin to overlap with basketball, but we have you covered on our airwaves.

The 10th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns open their 2020 regular season softball schedule this weekend, playing host to the 34th Louisiana Classics at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana will play twice on Saturday, taking on Ball St. at 4 pm and UTSA at 6 pm, before playing twice more on Saturday, against North Texas at 2 pm and UTSA at 4 pm.

You can hear all four games on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team plays host to the Troy Trojans in a big Sun Belt Conference match-up on Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is slated for 2 o'clock.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Talk Radio 960, talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

Finally, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening, hosting Georgia Southern in a key Sun Belt Conference contest at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 7 o'clock.

You can catch all the action on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app.