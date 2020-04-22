UL Softball’s Taran Alvelo Has Interview With Softball America

Taran Alvelo, a former two-time All-American college pitcher, and staff member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns during the 2020 season, recently shared some of her softball experiences with a major softball website.

Alvelo, who helped lead the Washington Huskies to three-straight Women's College World Series appearances (2017-2019), and who joined the Louisiana staff as a volunteer assistant coach last season, sat down for an interview with Softball America.

Alvelo talked about her first year in coaching at UL, along with her time in college softball, and much more.

A native of Carroll, Ohio, Alvelo was tabbed an NFCA Third-Team All-American following the 2019 season, going 26-6 with a 1.55 ERA. for the Huskies, while also being named to the All-WCWS Team.

A three-time All-Pac-12 selection, Alvelo received NFCA Second-Team All-American honors in 2018, going 23-5 with a 1.30 ERA.

Second in Washington softball history with 895 career strikeouts, Alvelo played on the Puerto Rico women's national softball team, and was the 8th-overall selection of the NPF Draft (National Pro-Fastpitch League) by the Aussie Peppers, before playing for the USSSA Pride, who was coached by Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco.