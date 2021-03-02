UL Softball’s Match-Up With Baylor Altered

There has been a change to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' midweek schedule this week, the third week of the 2021 college softball season.

Louisiana's Thursday non-conference match-up against the Baylor Bears at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, which was scheduled to be a doubleheader, will now be a single game only, with first pitch scheduled for 6 o'clock.

The Cajuns open play this week on Wednesday night when they travel to Lake Charles to take on the McNeese St. Cowgirls in a non-conference tilt.

This weekend the Cajuns will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Memphis Tigers in a three-game, weekend, non-conference series, with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m., along with a Sunday single contest beginning at noon.