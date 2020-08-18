UL Softball’s Kourtney Gremillion Enters Transfer Portal

A player who has been with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Softball program for the last four seasons has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Justin's World of Softball is reporting this morning that first baseman Kourtney Gremillion has entered the transfer portal.

Keep in mind; players that enter the transfer portal can take their name off at any time and return to their respective schools.

A native of Gonzales and a graduate of St. Amant High School, Gremillion is the sister of former UL third baseman Kara Gremillion and the niece of former Cajun greats Stacie Gremillion and Sandy Percle.

After redshirting the 2017 season, Gremillion made her collegiate debut in 2018, appearing in 56 games, including 55 as a starter, hitting .288 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in, good enough for her to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.

In 2019, Gremillion appeared in 55 games, including 41 as a starter, hitting .339, to go along with five homers and 31 RBI's, good enough for her to grab First-Team All-Louisiana and Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades.

In 2020, appeared in 13 games, hitting .167.

Over 124 career games at UL, Gremillion has hit .303 with 8 homers and 57 RBI's.

Gremillion has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.