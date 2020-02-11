UL Softball’s Kendall Talley Facing Former Teammates Tonight

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns return to the softball diamond on Tuesday night, hosting the Lamar Cardinals, and Kendall Talley likely can't wait.

A sophomore outfielder for Louisiana, Talley played her freshman season at Lamar in 2018, before sitting out last season after transferring to UL.

A starter at Lamar, Talley hit .343, to go along with 7 triples, 37 runs scored, and 19 runs batted in, good enough to earn her first-team All-Southland Conference honors.

Tonight, Talley will renew acquaintances with some of her former teammates, as Louisiana plays host to Lamar in non-conference action at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

It's probably a good bet that you'll see Talley in action at some point tonight; if not as a starter, then certainly as a reserve.

Louisiana will enter tonight's matchup with an overall record of 3-1, while Lamar is currently 1-3.

First-;pitch is scheduled for 6 o'clock.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app beginning with the pregame show at 5:45 pm.