UL Softball’s Alaina Guarino Not Returning for Another Year

There is a good group of seniors who will be returning for what is a stacked Ragin' Cajuns softball team. We've already heard that SS Alissa Dalton, 2B Kaitlyn Alderink, P Summer Ellyson, C Julie Rawls, and OF Morgan Grey will be back.

However, transfer pitcher Megan Kleist will be hanging up her cleats after just a shortened season here at UL and recently we found out that reserve INF Alaina Guarino will also not be back for another go around.

Guarino had this to say via her Instagram account:

Courtesy of Alaina Guarino

From all accounts, she was a great teammate and pushed those in front of her to make them better. Here are also some additional facts about Alaina Guarino:

She's from Montz, Louisiana

Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (2016, 2017, 2019)

She was All-State, All-Metro, and All-District in high school

She helped lead Mount Carmel to four District Championships

Recorded her first career base hit in a pinch-hit at-bat during Game 2 of a doubleheader at Appalachian State (2019)

Has been a mainstay as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner in her time at UL

She has two older brothers, Dennis, Jr., and Adam as well as an older sister, Lauren.

She's a general studies major.

Best of luck with your future Alaina.

