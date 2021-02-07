UL Softball’s 2021 Season Opener Rescheduled

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have to wait another day to begin their 2021 college softball schedule.

9th-ranked Louisiana, who was scheduled to open its 2021 season on Friday and Saturday against #18 Baylor and Missouri St. in the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics, will now play those two teams on Saturday and Sunday instead.

The tournament was pushed back one day due to the projected rain in the Acadiana area on Thursday, and into Friday morning.

Currently, there's a 90% chance of rain on Thursday, with another 60% chance of rain on Friday.

Rain chances decrease to 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

It is still expected to be chilly all weekend, with afternoon highs projected only in the early-mid 40s.

In the revised schedule, the Cajuns will now open their season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Missouri St. before taking on Baylor at 3 o'clock.

Louisiana will play twice more on Sunday, facing Missouri St. at 12:30 p.m., before a 3 o'clock match-up against Baylor.

All games will be played at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Had this been the case, Louisiana would have headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 22nd-consecutive year, while making an NCAA Regional appearance for the 30th time in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which UL failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.