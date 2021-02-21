UL Softball Wins Two to Stay Unbeaten

The 9th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continue to roll in the opening of the 2021 college softball season.

Louisiana won two games on the final day of play in the UAB Green & Gold Classic in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday

The Cajuns defeated the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions, 9-1, in five-inning mercy-rule fashion, in their first game of the day, before downing the UAB Blazers, 8-2, in the finale.

The Cajuns, who have now won eight consecutive games dating back to last year, won both of their games on Saturday, defeating Jacksonville St. 8-2, before getting past UAB, 1-0.

In their first game, Louisiana, who outhit Southeastern Louisiana, 10-3, was led at the plate by Julie Rawls, who went 2-for-3, including a double and a triple, to go along with three runs batted in, while Ciara Bryan and Melissa Mayeaux both collected two hits apiece.

Inside the circle, Kandra Lamb (2-0) recorded her second win of the weekend, allowing one run on two hits over 4.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

In their second game of the day, the Cajuns overcame an early 1-0 deficit by scoring six unanswered runs before going on to the 8-2 triumph.

Louisiana, who outhit UAB, 11-7, was at the plate by Raina O'Neal, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in.

Summer Ellyson (2-0) recorded the win in the circle for UL, allowing only one run on four hits over 5.2 innings of work.

View the game box score.

Louisiana ended the weekend outscoring opponents 26-5, to begin the season.

With the two victories improved to 4-0 on the young season.

The Cajuns are back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they play host to Eastern Illinois in their 2021 home opener at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.