UL Softball Wins Two Over Buffalo

The 9th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got back on the winning track on the softball diamond on Friday.

Louisiana swept a non-conference doubleheader over the Buffalo Bulls in the second day of play in the UL/LSU Crossover Invitational at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, winning the first game, 7-0, before capturing the second game, 16-0, n five-inning mercy-rule fashion.

UL outscored Buffalo in the two games, 23-0, while outhitting the Bulls, 28-4

The two triumphs gave the Cajuns eight wins in their first nine games of the 2021 season, after suffering their first loss of the year to LSU on Thursday night, 4-0.

In the first game, Justice Milz and Alissa Dalton both homered, while Kandra Lamb recorded her third win against no losses inside the circle.

View the game box score.

In the nightcap, the Cajuns pounded out 16 hits, including home runs from Karly Heath and Bailey Curry as they cruised to the mercy-rule win and twinbill sweep.

Casey Dixon got the victory, moving her record to 2-0 on the season.

With the two wins, Louisiana improved to 8-1 on the season, while Buffalo dropped to 0-6.

The Cajuns continue play in the event on Saturday, taking on Oklahoma St. and LSU in Baton Rouge.

The UL/Oklahoma game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the UL/LSU contest slated for 4 p.m.