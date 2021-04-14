UL Softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Canceled

Unfortunately, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are going to wait a couple of extra days before they get a chance to try to extend their current win streak.

14th-ranked Louisiana was scheduled to host the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions in non-conference action on Wednesday night at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park but that contest has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Cajuns, who have won 17-consecutive games, are currently 32-6, overall, and 14-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana is now scheduled to return to the diamond on Friday evening when they play host to the Texas St. Bobcats in the opening game of a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Texas St. will enter the series with an overall record of 25-6, to go along with a Sun Belt Conference mark of 8-3.

The Cajuns swept a three-game league series from Troy last weekend, extending their league win streak to 13 games.

With the triumphs, the Cajuns also extended their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 61, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.