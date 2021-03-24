UL Softball vs. Louisiana Tech Postponed

The 16th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have to wait yet another few days to finally return to softball action at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana's non-conference game against Louisiana Tech, scheduled for Wednesday night in Lafayette has been postponed due to inclement weather today, and over the past few days in the Acadiana area.

The two schools will make up the game on Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

The Cajuns, who are currently 16-6, overall, and 2-1 in Sun belt Conference play, haven't played at home since March 4 when they fell to Baylor, 8-1.

This weekend, the Cajuns play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a big Sun Belt Conference series.

Games times are 6 p.m. on Friday night, 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and noon for the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Also this weekend, UL begins a league series against Georgia Southern, with a single game on Sunday at 4 p.m., before a doubleheader on Monday at 4 o'clock at Lamson Park.

That series against Georgia Southern was originally scheduled for March 13-14 at Lamson Park but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles' program at the time.

Louisiana also had its first four games of the season, in the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics, completely canceled due to cold, rain, and a wintry mix in the Acadiana area at the time.