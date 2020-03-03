UL Softball To Face Ex-Player Kynadi Tipler & Campbell

The 7th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajun will be facing a former teammate on Wednesday evening (weather permitting) when they take on the Campbell Camels in a non-conference tilt.

Third baseman Kynadi Tipler, who played for Louisiana in 2018, is leading Campbell in runs batted in this season.

A senior from Hoover, Alabama, Tipler is batting .338, to go along with three home runs, and 18 runs batted in.

In addition, Tipler has a slugging percentage of .569 and an on-base percentage of .386.

Last season, her first with Campbell, Tipler hit .353 with 7 homers and 53 RBI's.

in 2018, in her lone season with UL, Tipler hit a .276 with four RBI's, after joining the program from Gulf Coast State College.

Louisiana, who opens up Sun Belt Conference play this weekend at Coastal Carolina, will enter the match-up with an overall record of 14-5, while Campbell is 10-10.

The Cajuns, who have been on the road for their last 11 games, haven't played at home since Saturday, February 15, when they defeated LSU, 2-1, and won't return back until Wednesday, March 11, when they host Sam Houston St.

First-pitch at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park is scheduled for 6 pm.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 Mobile App, beginning with the pregame show at 5:45 pm.