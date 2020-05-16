UL Softball to Add SEC Transfer Karly Heath

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun will apparently be adding depth at two different positions for the 2021 college softball season and beyond.

Karly Heath, who served as both a pitcher and outfielder at South Carolina for the previous two seasons, shared on social media on Saturday that she intends to transfer to Louisiana.

Heath was a sophomore at South Carolina in 2020, but the NCAA granted an extra year of college eligibility to all springs sports participants due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which put an end to the season back in March, so she will have three season of collegiate eligibility remaining at Louisiana.

The signing of Heath, whose nickname is "Bones", is expected to be official sometime next week.

As a freshman in 2019, as an outfielder, Heath appeared in 44 games including 21 as a starter, hitting .315 with five home runs and 16 runs batted in, while also appearing in 15 games as a pitcher, including 11 as a starter, compiling a perfect 8-0 record with a 2.48 ERA.

In 2020, Heath a left-handed hitter, hit .176 in only 17 at-bats, while going 5-0 inside the circle, to give her a perfect 13-0 record as a college pitcher.

A native of North Augusta, South Carolina, Heath attended North Augusta High School, where she hit .517 with 11 home runs as a senior, to go along with a 14-1 record with 145 strikeouts in the circle, earning her numerous accolades.

Below, check out Heath, along with another transfer who will be playing for Louisiana in 2021, pitcher Vanessa Foreman, who previously played at Arizona, as the two play in the 2018 Premier Girls Fastpitch 18-under National Championship.

Foreman, wearing #32 for the Batbusters, pitches in the second inning, while Heath wearing #9 for the Impact, collects a hit in the second inning.

Welcome aboard Karly!