UL Softball Sweeps Doubleheader From Memphis

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns returned to the win column with a pair of non-conference road softball victories on Saturday afternoon.

12th-ranked Louisiana swept a doubleheader from the Memphis Tigers in a twinbill played in Memphis, Tennessee, winning the first game, 7-2, before also capturing the second game, 9-0, in five-inning, mercy-rule fashion.

The doubleheader represented the first two games of a three-game, weekend series.

The Cajuns, who had lost three of their last four games, are now 3-1 for the week, after a road win over McNeese (5-4) on Wednesday night, followed by a home loss to Baylor (8-1) on Thursday evening.

UL, who improved to 12-4, overall, on the season, also moved their record in true road games to 5-1.

In the first game, Louisiana scored four runs on four hits in the top half of the third inning, before scoring three runs on three hits in the top half of the seventh to capture the 7-2 victory.

Louisiana, who outhit Memphis, 9-5, was led at the plate by Karly Heath, who blasted a two-run home run, her second of the season, along with Jenna Kean, who smashed a three-run homer, her first of the season, to help them cruise to the 7-2 triumph.

Kandra Lamb (4-1) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings of work.

Olivia Johnson (0-1) suffered the loss for the Tigers, allowing four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings.

View the game box score.

In the second game, Louisiana scored seven runs in the top half of the first inning and never looked back, as they captured the 9-0, 5-inning, mercy-rule win.

Louisiana, who outhit Memphis, 7-3, was led at the plate by Frankie Izard, who belted a three-run homer, her first of the season, along Ciara Bryan, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Carly Heath (1-0) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing 1.1 innings of perfect relief.

Chyanne Ellett (0-5) suffered the loss for the Tigers, allowing four runs on one hit while lasting only two-thirds of an inning.

View the game box score.

With the two wins, Louisiana improved to 12-4 on the season, while Memphis dropped to 1-10.

The Cajuns and Tigers close out their three-game series with a single game on Sunday.

First-pitch is scheduled for noon.