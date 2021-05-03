UL Softball Stays Put In Latest RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns stand pat in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Monday.

These are the seventh RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 38-9 on the season, is listed at number 21 this week, which is the same position as one week ago.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 3-0 last week, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina while clinching their 17th regular-season league crown in the 20 years of completed play.

The only years in which UL failed to win the regular-season league championship were 2007 (FAU), 2013 (WKU), and 2018 (Texas St.).

This week (Thursday-Saturday), the Cajuns conclude their regular-season schedule, playing host to the ULM Warkhawks in a Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Game times are scheduled for 6 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, to go along with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.

Alabama, UCLA, Florida, LSU, and Arkansas are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Florida St., Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Tennessee, and Arizona St.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Texas St. (#29), Troy (#38), and South Alabama (#49), who are close behind.

ULM, who the Cajuns face this week, is the lowest-rated Sun Belt Conference school this week, listed at number 220.

