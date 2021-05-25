UL Softball Stays Put in Latest RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns stand pat in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Monday.

No, these don't mean a whole lot right now, as the NCAA Super Regionals will take place this weekend, but they're still fun and interesting to look at.

Louisiana, who had their 2021 season come to an end over the weekend after falling to the LSU Tigers in the title game of the Baton Rouge Regional, is listed at number 22 this week, the same spot they occupied one week ago.

UL, who was playing in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington on Friday night, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU on Saturday afternoon, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St. on Saturday night, before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Sunday.

Louisiana, who lost to LSU four times in five tries this season, is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, were searching for its 8th-Regional title since NCAA Super Regional play was instituted back in 2005.

UL was making their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.

Alabama, UCLA, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma St. are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Arkansas, LSU, Florida St., Texas, and Arizona.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Texas St. (#33), South Alabama (#38), and Troy (#50), who all made the NCAA Regionals as at-large teams.

Georgia St. is the lowest-rated Sun Belt Conference school, listed at number 179.

View this week’s complete RPI listings here.