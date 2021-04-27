UL Softball Stays Put in Latest Major Softball Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain put in one of the major top 25 college softball polls, after another unbeaten week.

Louisiana, which has only six regular-season games remaining on its schedule, checks in at a tie for number 13 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 35-9 on the season, was ranked number 13 in the poll last week.

Louisiana has now been ranked in at least one of the major national polls for 117-consecutive weeks.

The Cajuns went 1-2 last week, all non-conference action, defeating Louisiana Tech at home, prior to falling twice to Alabama on the road.

This weekend, the Cajuns travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.

The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at noon (central time), before a Sunday single game on Sunday at 10 a.m.

UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak stands at 60-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Florida, Washington, and Alabama.

Oregon, Florida St., Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Oklahoma St., Arizona St., Louisiana (tie 13th), Clemson (tie 13th), and Missouri, followed by LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Virginia Tech at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Georgia, Duke, Minnesota, James Madison, and UCF.

View the complete NFCA poll.