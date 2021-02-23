UL Softball Stays in Top Ten of Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top ten of the major college softball polls after opening their 2021 regular-season schedule last weekend.

Louisiana stays put this week at number nine in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

This marks the third-consecutive week that UL is ranked number nine in the poll

The Cajuns began their regular-season season schedule last weekend with four games in the UAB Green & Gold Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.

Louisiana scored victories over Jacksonville St. (8-2), UAB (1-0), Southeastern Louisiana (9-1), and UAB (8-2) to begin the year at 4-0.

The Cajuns have a busy week ahead, with eight games over six days.

Louisiana will open the week with a contest on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against Eastern Illinois, representing the home-opener.

On Wednesday, UL will host McNeese at 6 o'clock before entertaining LSU at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Cajuns will host Buffalo in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 o'clock, before traveling to Baton Rouge for games against Oklahoma St. (12:30 p.m.) and LSU (3 p.m.) on Saturday.

Louisiana concludes its busy week with a home game against Oklahoma St. on Sunday at 11 a.m.

UCLA is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Oklahoma, Arizona, Alabama, and Washington rounding out the top five.

Florida, Texas, Oregon, Louisiana, and Oregon St., are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's LSU, Kentucky, Arizona St., Virginia Tech, and Florida St., followed by Duke, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, and Missouri at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Arkansas, UCF, Baylor, Minnesota, and Iowa St.

View the complete NFCA poll.