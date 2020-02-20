UL Softball Stays In Top Ten In Multiple Pitching Categories

Yes, it's still early, but it's going to be fun to see where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun pitching staff ranks among the top softball programs in the country all season long.

Paced by two All-Americans, Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist, Louisiana has one of the top pitching staffs in the nation.

Through nine games, Louisiana ranks 10th in the country in overall team ERA. at 1.02, allowing only 11 earned runs.

Georgia Southern leads the way, with a team ERA. of 0.73, followed by Mississippi St. and Boston (0.74), LSU (0.75), and McNeese (0.77) to round out the top five.

Meanwhile, UL currently ranks fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 77 strikeouts, compared to only 7 walks.

UCLA, Bucknell, Arkansas, and UMass are the only schools in the country that currently have a better strikeout-to-walk ratio than Louisiana.

Ellyson is currently 4-0, to go along with a 1.27 ERA. and 42 strikeouts, which ranks in a tie for 22nd in the nation, while Kleist is currently 3-2, to go along with a 0.78 ERA. and 34 strikeouts, which ranks in a tie for 48th in the country.

Ellyson and Kleist should pile up great numbers for the Cajuns all season.