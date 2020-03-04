UL Softball Stays in Top Ten in Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park in 2020.

Louisiana currently ranks 8th in the nation in overall attendance in the latest college softball attendance figures.

This is nothing new for Louisiana, who ranked 7th in average attendance last season.

Heading into the week, UL is 14-5 on the season, including a 6-1 home record, having drawn 11,092 fans.

The Cajuns, who return home Wednesday evening (weather permitting), hosting Campbell in a non-conference tilt, open Sun Belt Conference play this weekend in Conway, South Carolina against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Louisiana set a Lamson Park record in a February 15 win over LSU, drawing 3,107 fans.

Alabama, who has drawn 34,712 fans, through 10 home games, ranks number one in the country, followed by Texas A&M, who has drawn 19,656 through 17 home games.

LSU ranks third on the list, having drawn 19,639 fans through 13 games, with Auburn checking in fourth, after drawing 19,333 through 12 home games.

South Carolina rounds out the top five, having drawn 17,568 through 14 home games.

View the complete attendance figures.

In terms of average attendance, Louisiana ranks 7th, averaging 1,387 fans a game, one of only 13 schools in the nation that are averaging more than 1,000 fans, including the only school from a non-Power Five Conference.

And actually, Louisiana likely ranks even better in attendance, as they're averaging over 1,900 fans per home contest. The issue is that it seems as though the Cajuns, in the dates that they played two home games in one day; were credited for one attendance figure for one game, but were given zero attendance for the other, declining their average attendance numbers.

It's a glitch in the system; one that the NCAA will, hopefully, work out in the future.

As for now; these are the official stats.

Four weeks into the regular season, Alabama ranks at the top in average attendance, averaging 3,471 per home contest.

Ranking high in attendance is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking in the top ten in attendance the last three years.

These attendance stats prove once again that Yvette Girouard at Lamson Park is always a special place for UL softball!