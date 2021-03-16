UL Softball Stays in Top 15 of Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top fifteen of one of the major college softball polls, after not playing a game last week.

Louisiana checks in at number 15 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 13-4 on the season, was ranked number 14 in the poll last week.

The Cajuns were idle last week, after not playing any midweek games, before having their three-game Sun Belt Conference series against the Georgia Southern Eagles, scheduled for last weekend at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, postponed, due to COVID-19 issues within the Georgia Southern program.

UL opens up Sun Belt Conference play this weekend when they travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the UTA Mavericks in a three-game league series.

Games times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, and noon for the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Alabama, Oregon, and Florida.

Washington, Arizona, Oklahoma St., Kentucky, and Texas are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Arizona St., LSU, Florida St., Duke , and Louisiana, followed by Missouri, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia, and UCF at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina, and Michigan.

View the complete NFCA poll.