UL Softball Splits Two on Saturday

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns split a pair of games with a couple of nationally-ranked softball teams on Saturday.

9th-ranked Louisiana defeated the 10th-ranked Oklahoma St. Cowgirls, 7-1, before falling to the 11th-ranked LSU Tigers, 3-2, in the third day of play in the UL/LSU Crossover Invitational at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana..

The split gives Louisiana a record of 3-2 in the event.

The Cajuns lost to LSU on Thursday night, before sweeping a doubleheader from Buffalo on Friday, and then splitting the pair of games of Saturday.

In their first game, Louisiana jumped on top early, scoring four runs in the top half of the first inning, which helped them cruise to the 7-1 triumph.

Louisiana, who outhit Oklahoma St., 6-5, was led at the plate by Carrie Boswell, who belted a two-run home run, her first of the year, and Justice Milz, who went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Summer Ellyson (4-1) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing 5.1 innings of two-hit, shutout softball.

Logan Simunek (1-1) suffered the loss for the Cowgirls, allowing seven runs on six hits over 7.0 innings of work.

In their second game of the day, UL fell in heartbreaking fashion when LSU scored an unearned run in the bottom half of the sixth inning, as the Tigers squeaked past the Cajuns, 3-2.

LSU was led at the plate by Georgia Clark, who belted a solo homer, her second of the season, while Aliyah Andrews went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

In a losing cause for Louisiana, Ciara Bryan and Kendall Talley each collected two hits.

Maribeth Gorsuch (2-0) recorded the win in relief for the Tigers, tossing three shutout innings, while Ali Kilponen recorded her first save of the season.

Ellyson (4-2) suffered the loss in relief, without allowing an earned run over 2.2 innings of work

Louisiana returns to action on Sunday, playing host to Oklahoma St. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

With the split of the two games, Louisiana's season record now stands at 9-2.

First-pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.