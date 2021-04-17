UL Softball Splits Doubleheader With Texas St.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continue to have a chance to extend their conference series win streak, although their overall winning streak came to an end on Saturday.

14th-ranked Louisiana split a doubleheader with the Texas St. Bobcats at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, dropping the first game, 5-1, before taking the second game, 7-3.

With the triumph in game two, the Cajuns still have an opportunity to extend their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 62, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation, with a win in the series finale on Sunday.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

The setback in the opener put an end to UL's 17-game win streak.

In the first game, Louisiana got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Kaitlyn Alderink doubled with one out before later scoring on a squeeze bunt by Melissa Mayeux, which gave them a quick 1-0 lead.

Texas St. grabbed the lead for good in the top half of the sixth inning, scoring two runs on two hits, courtesy of a two-run single off the bat of Piper Randolph, which gave them a 2-1 advantage.

The Bobcats put the game away in the top half of the fifth inning, scoring three runs, including a solo home run by Cat Crenek, her third of the season, as well as a two-run shot by Tara Oltmann, her ninth of the year, to make it 5-1.

That was all Texas St. would need, as they went on to the 5-1 win.

Texas St., who outhit Louisiana, 8-6, was led at the plate by Crenek and Oltmann, who both homered.

In a losing cause for the Cajuns, Ciara Bryan collected three hits.

Jessica Mullins (14-3) recorded the win in the circle for the Bobcats, allowing one run on six hits in a complete-game effort.

Kandra Lamb (14-2) suffered the loss for the Cajuns, allowing five runs on eight hits over 7.0 innings.

View the game box score.

In the second game, Louisiana jumped on top early, scoring four on five hits in the bottom half of the first inning, including a two-run home run by Julie Rawls, her 8th of the season, which gave them a 4-0 lead.

The Cajuns added to their lead in the bottom half of the second inning when Karly Heath a solo home run, her fourth of the season, extending their advantage to 5-0.

Louisiana added another run in the bottom half of the fourth inning when Heath crushed a solo homer, her second of the game, and fifth of the season, to make it 6-0.

Texas St. scored its only runs in the top half of the sixth inning, plating two runs on three hits, including run-scoring singles off bats of Oltmann and Sara Vanderford, to make it 6-2.

The Cajuns added an insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth inning when Mayeux brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, making it 7-2.

Texas St. scored a run in the top half of the seventh inning, but it was far from enough, as UL went on to the 7-3 win, getting the doubleheader split.

Louisiana, who banged out eight hits, was led at the plate by Heath, who homered twice, along with Rawls, who also homered.

In a losing cause for Texas St., Vanderford collected two hits and drove home a run.

Summer Ellyson (14-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out 12.

For Ellyson, it was her ninth-consecutive victory, as well as her 88th career triumph.

Jessica Mullins (14-4) suffered the loss for the Bobcats, allowing three runs on three hits over one-third of an inning.

View the game box score.

With the doubleheader split, Louisiana moved its record to 33-7, overall, and 15-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Texas St. moved 27-7, and 9-4, respectively.

The two teams wrap up their three-game series with a single game on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for noon.