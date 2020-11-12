UL Softball Signs Ten to National Letters of Intent

The softball future for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns officially got a whole lot brighter on Wednesday.

Louisiana signed ten high school seniors, part of the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation, to National Letters of Intent.

Extra Inning Softball recently ranked Louisiana's group of commitments as the top 2021 signing class in the nation.

Wednesday was the first day of the National Signing Period, which runs until August.

All of the signees are scheduled to be eligible to play collegiately beginning in the 2022 season.

Samantha Landry, ranked the number four high school senior in the nation by Extra Inning Softball, officially signed on Wednesday.

Landry, who reportedly throws in 67-68 mph range, attends Barbers Hill High School, located in Mt. Belvieu, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, who played in the Championship Round of the 18-Under Championships this year.

Also officially signing on Wednesday was Infielder Maddie Hayden, the younger sister of former UL Softball great Hayley Hayden, who is listed at number 15 on the list.

Hayden currently attends West Monroe High School and plays summer ball for the Louisiana Bombers, with whom she hit .575 with seven home runs and 26 steals this summer.

Outfielder Kayla Falterman, who is ranked number 39 on the list, inked on Wednesday.

Falterman attends The Woodlands High School, located in The Woodlands, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, where she .480, going 12-for-25 over ten games in the 18-Under Championships, while also scoring 11 runs.

Infielder Alexa Langeliers, who is listed at number 48 on the list, officially signed.

Langeliers, who attends Keller High School, located in Dallas, Texas, plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, where she led the team with a .600 batting average, going 15-for-25, while also blasting five homers and driving home 16 runs in the 18-Under Championships over the summer.

Outfielder Samantha Graeter, who checks in at number 41 on the list, signed.

Graeter, who attends Oak Ridge High School, located in Conroe, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, who she batted .382 for this summer.

Laney Credeur, an infielder/pitcher from St. Louis, Missouri, listed at number 51, officially signed.

Credeur, whose grandparents are from Carencro, and who throws in the lower 60s, while also possessing a power bat, plays summer ball for the St. Louis Chaos.

Also signing was 3B/1B Elia Hebel, who is ranked at number 73 in the listings.

Currently a student at Albany High School in Albany, Texas, Hebel punished the softball for her summer ball team, the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, smashing seven home runs over ten games while hitting .429 with 17 runs batted in in the 18-Under Championships.

Also signing was outfielder Kramer Eschete, who is at number 89 on the list.

Currently a senior at Brenham High School in Brenham, Texas, Eschete plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich. She is known as an exceptional athlete, with elite speed and a cannon arm.

Infielder McKenzie Wittenberg, who is listed at number 135, also signed.

Currently a senior at Riverdale High School, located in Fort Myers, Florida, Wittenberg is a left-handed hitter with great speed.

Finally, right-handed pitcher Tyler Oubre, listed at number 101, signed on Wednesday.

Oubre currently attends Destrehan High School and plays summer ball for the Georgia Impact.

Twin sisters Jessica and Jacquelyn Adams, who attends Bryan High School, located in Bryan, Texas, are expected to sign this week as well.

A right-handed pitcher, Jessica Adams is ranked at number 55 on the list, while Jacquelyn Adams, an infielder/catcher, is ranked at number 82 on the list.

Infielder Rebeca Laudino, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, who currently Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla., is also expected to sign with Louisiana this week.

Laudino will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when she gets to UL.