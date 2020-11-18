UL Softball Signs Jacquelyn & Jessica Adams

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns completed its 2021 signing class with the official signing of a couple of highly touted players, who just happen to be twin sisters, on Tuesday.

The program signed Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams, who attend Bryan High School, located in Bryan, Texas, to National Letters of Intent.

The official signings of the pair give Louisiana 12 high school signees and complete the signing class, which Extra Inning Softball lists as the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Jessica Adams, a right-handed pitcher, is ranked as the number 55 best senior on Extra Inning Softball's list.

Jessica Adams, who plays summer ball for Impact Gold-Jackson, has recorded 47 career victories to go along with 414 career strikeouts at the high school level.

Jacquelyn Adams, a right-handed hitting catcher is ranked at number 82 on the list.

Jacquelyn Adams, who also plays summer ball for Impact Gold-Jackson, is a career .346 prep hitter while being named a First Team All-District 14-6A selection and member of the All-Brazos Valley First Team member in 2019.

All 12 of UL's commitments are listed in Extra Inning Softball's top 135 players, including ten who are listed in the Elite 100.

Louisiana is listed as having the top-ranked recruiting class of 2021, followed by Auburn, Oklahoma, Duke, and Alabama, at 2-5, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten on the Extra Inning Softball list is LSU, Texas, Oklahoma St., Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

The Adams sisters join pitcher Samantha Landry (ranked #4), infielder/outfielder Maddie Hayden (#15), outfielder Kayla Falterman (#39), outfielder Samantha Graeter (#41), infielder Alexa Langeliers (#48), infielder/pitcher Laney Credeur (#51), 1B/3B Elia Hebel (#73), outfielder Kramer Eschete (#89), pitcher Tyler Oubre (#101), infielder/outfielder McKenzie Wittenberg (#135), in rounding out the top-ranked signing class of high school players.

Infielder Rebeca Laudino, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, who currently attends Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla., also reportedly signed with Louisiana last week.

Laudino will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when she gets to UL.