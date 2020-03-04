UL Softball Signee Kyleigh Sand Garners National Attention

A future Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball player recently garnered some national publicity for her outstanding play last week.

Shortstop Kyleigh Sand, of Norco High School in Chino, California, was named a runner-up for the Extra Innings Softball's National Player of the Week, for the week of February 24-March 1.

Sand, who officially signed with the Cajuns for the 2021 season back in November, went 9-for-14 last week, including a double, three runs scored, and seven runs batted in.

Expected to contribute for Louisiana immediately next season, Sand hit 352 as a junior last season, leading her team to the CIF Division 1 championship.

Prior to joining Norco, Sand posted a .375 average or higher in over 80 plate appearances in two at Ayala HS.

Congrats to Kyleigh!