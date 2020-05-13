UL Softball Signee Frankie Izard Nominated for Award

A Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball signee has been nominated for a major award.

Frankie Izard, who officially signed with Lousiana last week, was named to the 2020 National Alliance of Two Year College Athletic Administrators Scholar-Athlete Team, making her a finalist for the NATYCAA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must have a minimum 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 36 semester hours or 45 quarter hours with a minimum of 24 semester/36 quarter hours at the nominating institution; along with participation in a minimum of one complete season of varsity competition at the nominating institution; outstanding athletics success; and outstanding qualities of leadership and citizenship.

An outfielder, Izard played junior college softball at Lake Land College, located in Matton, Illinois, the last two years.

Izard, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns, will be eligible to play next season.

In a shortened 2020 season, Izard hit an impressive .468, to go along with a .558 on-base percentage, 23 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases.

A 2019 NJCAA Division I NFCA All-American, Izard hit .514, while stealing 42 bases.

A native of St. Joseph, Illinois, Izard attended St. Joseph-Ogden High School there.