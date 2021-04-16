UL Softball Series With Texas St. Pushed Back

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are going to wait yet another day before they get a chance to try to extend their current win streak.

14th-ranked Louisiana was scheduled to host the Texas St. Bobcats in the opening game of a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series on Friday evening at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, but the weather has forced the schedule to be revised, with the series now scheduled to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m., with the series finale on Sunday at noon.

The Cajuns were scheduled to host the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions in a non-conference tilt earlier this week, but that contest was canceled due to the weather.

Louisiana, who have won 17-consecutive games, is currently 32-6, overall, and 14-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Texas St. will enter the series with an overall record of 25-6, to go along with a Sun Belt Conference mark of 8-3.

Louisiana is in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings, ahead of Troy, who is 10-3 in league play, while Texas St. is currently in third place.

The Cajuns swept a three-game league series from Troy last weekend, extending their league win streak to 13 games.

With the triumphs, the Cajuns also extended their Sun Belt Conference series win streak to 61, a school and Sun Belt Conference record, as well as the longest current conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.