UL Softball Schedule Ranks as Toughest

Do the 7th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play the most difficult schedule during the 2020 college softball season?

The latest NCAA statistics indicate that is the case, at least so far, listing Louisiana as having the toughest schedule in the nation.

Liberty ranks second, followed by Cal St.-Fullerton, Dayton, and Virginia Tech to round out the top five.

At 6-10, respectively, it's Northwestern, CSU Bakersfield, Notre Dame, Kansas, and Lipscomb.

UL has played the likes of Texas, Florida, LSU, and Oklahoma St., who are all nationally ranked, along with North Texas and Ole Miss.

So far, the opponents that Louisiana has played have combined for a record of 249-97, for a winning percentage of .720, which ranks as the most difficult in the country.

The Cajuns still have a number of difficult teams remaining on their schedule, including the likes of Alabama, Florida St., and McNeese.

UL's future opponents have combined for an overall record of 383-334, which means that Louisiana's opponents, all of them on their 2020 schedule, have combined for an overall record of 632-431.

The Cajuns have fared very well against that difficult schedule this season, putting together an overall record of 14-5.

Louisiana returns to the diamond this weekend when they open up Sun Belt Conference play in Conway, South Carolina against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.