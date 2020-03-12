UL Softball Schedule Continues to Rank as Toughest

Do the 8th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play the most difficult schedule during the 2020 college softball season?

The latest NCAA statistics indicate that is the case, at least so far, listing Louisiana as having the toughest schedule in the nation.

Alabama ranks second, followed by Liberty, Minnesota, and Cal St.-Fullerton to round out the top five.

At 6-10, respectively, it's Notre Dame, Seattle, South Carolina, Lipscomb, and UCF.

UL has played the likes of Texas, Florida, LSU, and Oklahoma St., who are all nationally ranked, along with North Texas and Ole Miss.

So far, the opponents that Louisiana has played have combined for a record of 350-141, for a winning percentage of .713, which ranks as the most difficult in the country.

The Cajuns still have a number of difficult teams remaining on their schedule, including the likes of Alabama, Florida St., and McNeese.

UL's future opponents have combined for an overall record of 404-360, which means that Louisiana's opponents, all of them on their 2020 schedule, have combined for an overall record of 754-501.

The Cajuns have fared very well against that difficult schedule this season, putting together an overall record of 18-6.

Louisiana returns to the diamond this weekend when they play host to the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.