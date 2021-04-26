UL Softball Rises in Latest RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns made another jump in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Tuesday.

These are the sixth RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 35-9 on the season, is listed at number 21 this week, which is up one spot from a week ago.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 1-2 last week, defeating Louisiana Tech, before dropping two games to Alabama.

This weekend, the Cajuns travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference series, with a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday..

UCLA, Alabama, Florida, LSU, and Florida St. are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Washington, and Tennessee.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of South Alabama (#32), Texas St. (#32), and Troy (#50), who are close behind.

View this week’s complete RPI listings here.