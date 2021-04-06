UL Softball Rises In Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the rise in one of the major top 25 college softball polls, after another unbeaten week.

Louisiana, who is currently riding a 12-game win streak, checks in at number 14 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

UL, who is currently 27-6 on the season, was ranked number 16 in the poll last week.

Louisiana has now been ranked in at least one of the major national polls for 114-consecutive weeks.

The Cajuns went 5-0 last week, all on the road, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from Georgia St. (Friday-Saturday), before then sweeping a non-conference doubleheader from Lamar on Monday.

That series win over Georgia St. extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 60-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Huntsville, Texas to take on the Sam Houston St. Bearkats in a non-conference tilt (6:30 p.m.) before going to Houston, Texas for a non-conference affair against the Houston Cougars on Wednesday night (6 o'clock).

This weekend, the Cajuns will wrap up their current ten-game road trip when they travel to Troy, Alabama to take on the Troy Trojans in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.

Oklahoma is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with UCLA, Oregon, Alabama, and Florida.

Washington, Texas, Arizona, Florida St., along with Arkansas and Kentucky (tied for 10th) are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 12-15, it's Oklahoma St., Arizona St., Louisiana, and Virginia Tech, followed by Duke, LSU, Clemson, Missouri, and Georgia at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Tennessee, Northwestern, Michigan, UCF, and Texas St..

