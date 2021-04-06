UL Softball Rises Again In RPI Listings

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns made another jump in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released on Tuesday.

These are the third RPI listings, prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on May 16.

Louisiana, who is currently 27-6 on the season, is listed at number 28 this week, which is up eight spots from a week ago.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 5-0 last week, all on the road, sweeping a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from Georgia St. (Friday-Saturday), before then sweeping a non-conference doubleheader from Lamar on Monday.

It should be pointed out that Monday's games against Lamar don't count in this week's listings, showing up in next week's listings instead.

The series win over Georgia St. extended UL's Sun Belt Conference win streak to 60-straight, the longest conference win streak in the nation.

Louisiana will take on Sam Houston St. (Tuesday) and Houston (Wednesday) in non-conference match-ups this week before returning to league action this weekend.

This weekend, the Cajuns travel to Troy, Alabama to take on the Georgia St. Panthers in a Sun Belt Conference series, with single games Friday-Sunday.

Alabama, UCLA, Florida, LSU, and Florida St. are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Arizona, and Auburn.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Troy (#43), Texas St. (#44), and South Alabama (#48), who are close behind.

