UL Softball Remains in Top Ten of Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top ten of one of the major college softball polls as they get set to begin their 2021 regular-season schedule.

Louisiana stays put this week at number nine in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Cajuns were scheduled to begin their regular-season season schedule last weekend in the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics, but that event was canceled due to inclement weather.

Louisiana is now scheduled to begin its season this weekend when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take part in the UAB Green & Gold Classic.

The first two games for the Cajuns are this Friday as they face Southeastern Louisiana at noon, prior to meeting UAB at 5 p.m.

UCLA is once again the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Alabama rounding out the top five.

Florida, Texas, LSU, Louisiana, and Oregon, are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Oklahoma St., Kentucky, Florida St., Virginia Tech, and Arizona St., followed by Georgia, Michigan, Duke, South Carolina, and Arkansas at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Missouri, Mississipi St., Baylor, UCF, and Minnesota.

View the complete NFCA poll.

Last season, Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Had this been the case, Louisiana would have headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 22nd-consecutive year, while making an NCAA Regional appearance for the 30th time in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which UL failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.