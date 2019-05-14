UL Softball Remains In Top Ten Of Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain in the top ten of one of the major college softball polls.

This is the final poll of the season, prior to the start of NCAA Regional play, which is slated to begin this weekend.

Louisiana, who is currently riding a 27-game win streak, is 50-4 on the season.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday, in the Oxford, Mississippi Regional, when they face Southeast Missouri St. in opening round play.

Oklahoma is, once again, the top-ranked team in the nation this week, with Washington, UCLA, Florida St., and Alabama rounding out the top five.

Arizona, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and LSU are ranked 6-10, respectively.

View the complete poll.